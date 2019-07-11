As Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Market Value Rose, Holder Csu Producer Resources Has Lowered Position; As Community Bk Sys (CBU) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Strategic Financial Services Increased Its Stake

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $84.4. About 81,009 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 06/03/2018 – Polaris Infrastructure 4Q EPS 5c; 20/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Polaris Industries Inc., Provisional Acceptance of a Settlement Agreement and Order; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS TO PARTICIPATE IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL RIGHTS ISSUE; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO EARNINGS; 07/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of vehicle maker Polaris Industries; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) CEO Scott Wine on Acquisition of Boat Holdings (Transcript); 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Ranger XP Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert); 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 41,846 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 7.58% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 08/03/2018 Community Bank System Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS 82C

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 41,778 shares to 4,965 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 131,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,616 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 34,100 shares. Community Fin Svcs Grp Incorporated Llc reported 2.35% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Metropolitan Life accumulated 102,226 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 1,025 shares. Aperio Grp, California-based fund reported 22,596 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn stated it has 113,507 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0.15% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 1.00M shares. Nottingham invested in 1.62% or 155,896 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Bahl And Gaynor holds 110,151 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) or 69,033 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 99,349 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs Inc, Florida-based fund reported 38,155 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 0% or 35,080 shares.

Analysts await Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 6.21% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.77 per share. PII’s profit will be $103.36 million for 12.71 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Industries Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 74,595 shares. Thomas White Limited holds 0.17% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 11,205 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 4,344 shares. 10,857 were reported by British Columbia Inv Management Corporation. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Mutual Of America Cap Llc invested 0.06% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 10,095 shares. 1,950 are owned by Daiwa Grp. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 17,105 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 8,107 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Ltd holds 3,215 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 5.95 million shares. Moreover, First Interstate Savings Bank has 0.08% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 4,081 shares. Saratoga Rech & Management holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 208,249 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp has 133,388 shares.