As Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Market Value Rose, Csu Producer Resources Decreased Its Stake by $960,500; Nikko Asset Management Americas Raised Harris (HRS) Holding by $370,947; Stock Value Rose

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $94.26. About 265,558 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 12/04/2018 – Julie Gilbert to Join Polaris as Chief Customer Engagement and Growth Officer; 11/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Announces Major Expansion Plans in Colorado; 19/04/2018 – U.S. CPSC – POLARIS GOT 9 REPORTS OF A DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER IN THE ATVS, INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF THROTTLE LIMITER FAILURE RESULTING IN MINOR INJURIES; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS BUYS POLARIS ALPHA; 18/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 4 TO 6 PCT; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES – DEAL TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC A BOAT MANUFACTURER OWNED BY VOGEL FAMILY, MANAGEMENT & BALMORAL FUNDS, IN AN ALL-CASH DEAL; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS COMPLETES RESOLUTION WITH CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMI; 12/03/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in All Three UTV Classes at the 50th Anniversary Mint 400; 02/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RZR XP 1000 ROVS DUE TO FIRE HAZARD

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Harris Corp (HRS) by 299.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 2,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, up from 778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Harris Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 249.52% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 30/04/2018 – Bain & Company’s Harris on the Impact of Demographics and Automation on Jobs (Video); 09/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Collins Introduce Legislation to Support Animals Rescued by Federal Government; 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp Sees FY18 Rev About $6.14B; 20/04/2018 – FIRSTRAND LTD – PAUL KENNETH HARRIS WILL RETIRE AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE 30 APRIL 2018; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein, Harris, Colleagues Urge Homeland Security Inspector General to Investigate Resignation of San; 23/03/2018 – ABC13 Houston: #BREAKING: Masked robbers lead police on chase after breaking into a Walmart in NW Harris Co. Officers looking; 29/03/2018 – MIG Real Estate Acquires Trails at Harris Apartments in Mesa, Arizona; 21/03/2018 – RadioResource: Harris Named Prime Integrator for Asian Nation’s Military Radio Network; 10/04/2018 – GRAMMY Award-Winning Rapper, Actor and Entrepreneur Tip “T.I.” Harris Brings the Art of the Hustle to BET Networks with a; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 29,518 shares to 308,730 shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 24,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,767 shares, and cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

