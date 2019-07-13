As Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Market Valuation Rose, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Holding; Rice Hall James & Associates Has Boosted Position in Huron Consulting Group (HURN) by $423,846

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) by 207.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 9,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,359 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $631,000, up from 4,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Huron Consulting Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 75,355 shares traded or 11.38% up from the average. Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) has risen 28.77% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical HURN News: 29/03/2018 Huron Amends and Extends Senior Secured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Huron Consulting Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HURN); 29/03/2018 – HURON CONSULTING GROUP-AMENDED INCREASES ALLOWABLE AMOUNT OF INCREASES TO REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT/NEW/ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS FROM $100 MLN TO $150 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Sees FY EPS $1.05-EPS $1.35; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 03/04/2018 – Dir Moody Sells 804 Of Huron Consulting Group Inc; 14/05/2018 – Huron Consulting at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Sees FY Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.40; 27/04/2018 – Huron Consulting Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $86.43. About 545,759 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 09/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World Championship & San Felipe 250; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS ACQUIRES POLARIS ALPHA; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS BUYS POLARIS ALPHA; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 FOR DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER; 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Swings to Profit; 16/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Acquires Fourth Dimension Engineering; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Buying Boat Holdings In an All-Cash Transaction Valued at an NPV) of About $805M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.60, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold HURN shares while 38 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.03 million shares or 0.29% less from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,500 are held by Td Asset Management. Swiss Financial Bank owns 41,100 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,359 shares stake. 34,102 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Prescott Group Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,943 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 215,950 shares. State Street reported 438,252 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,427 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md stated it has 1.20 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Mackenzie Financial reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Mcclain Value Mngmt Ltd reported 3.9% of its portfolio in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.03% stake.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 17,078 shares to 65,575 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Del Taco Restaurants Inc by 84,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,524 shares, and cut its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 93 shares. Moreover, S&T National Bank Pa has 1.42% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Waddell & Reed Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Asset One Com Limited reported 0.01% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). 10,320 are held by Sns Financial Gru Limited Liability. Carroll Financial Associate holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm reported 2,221 shares. Landscape Capital Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Selway Asset Management holds 14,397 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. 715 were reported by Strs Ohio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 150,115 shares. Jlb Associate Incorporated has invested 1.18% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.29M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 4,628 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 2,063 shares.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.