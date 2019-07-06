As Polaris Inds (PII) Stock Rose, Pioneer Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake by $850,248; Ellington Management Group Holding In Facebook (FB) Was Upped

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 115.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s MLB Rights; The Rise of Muted Autoplay Ads; ‘Tweetdecker’ Accounts Suspended; 13/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech losses sink Wall St, oil falls on U.S. production fears; 23/03/2018 – FB: #Breaking A judge sitting at the High Court has granted an application by the Information Commissioner’s Office for a warrant to search the London offices of Cambridge Analytica – ! $FB; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 20/03/2018 – Irish regulator ‘following up’ with Facebook on third party data use; 10/05/2018 – Facebook asks European users which news sources they trust; 01/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon be able to opt out of one of Facebook’s key data gathering practices: Its collection and use of people’s web browsing history, which the company uses to sell targeted ads. #F8; 21/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes in Cambridge Analytica scandal; 09/04/2018 – EX-FB BOARD MEMBER SAYS ZUCKERBERG WILL MAKE CO. MUCH BETTER; 26/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck, LLP Investigates Facebook for Potential Misconduct Concerning Massive Data Breach

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 10,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,560 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 30,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 677,185 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 23/03/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES-APPROVED SALE OF INVESTMENTS/DISPOSAL OF ITS UNITS IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL SERVICES,POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES PTE LTD SINGAPORE; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RANGER XP DUE TO INJURY HAZARD; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.05-Adj EPS $6.20; 07/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of vehicle maker Polaris Industries; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 FOR DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – NORTH AMERICAN RETAIL SALES INCREASED 3% FOR QUARTER; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR OUTFITTING JETS WITH POLARIS CABINS EVERY 10 DAYS; 09/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 32,419 shares to 56,129 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 357,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Analysts await Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 6.21% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.77 per share. PII’s profit will be $101.39M for 12.68 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Polaris Industries Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Owens Corning (OC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Polaris: Cool Product Portfolio But Terrible Stock – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Polaris® Introduces RANGER® Accessory Collections in Partnership with Trusted Professionals – Financial Post” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. J Goldman & Limited Partnership has invested 0.82% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Westpac Banking Corporation owns 3,175 shares. Amp Cap Invsts holds 0.01% or 21,992 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Citigroup reported 53,804 shares. Parsec Fin Mngmt invested in 137,203 shares. Rice Hall James And Associate Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 63,551 shares. Parkside Bancorporation And Tru owns 0% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 61 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). B T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt invested in 15,169 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Georgia-based Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Proshare Advsr Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Numerixs Invest Tech Inc has 0.03% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 2,812 shares. Asset Mgmt One holds 0.01% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 28,380 shares.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 85,218 shares to 100,275 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Washington Prime Group New by 69,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,100 shares, and cut its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B owns 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,715 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Conning accumulated 56,947 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Icon Advisers reported 35,577 shares stake. Paloma Prtn Mgmt holds 5,196 shares. Kamunting Street Management Limited Partnership holds 7.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 35,000 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd stated it has 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 15,483 shares. Smithfield Tru Comm stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Granite Point Management Limited Partnership reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability invested in 7.83 million shares or 1.13% of the stock. Rmb Management Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Old Natl State Bank In has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank owns 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,819 shares. Sol Capital Management Company invested in 2,395 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. Stretch Colin also sold $1.35 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock or 4,761 shares. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97 million was sold by Sandberg Sheryl.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Should You Still Own Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock? – Live Trading News” on June 10, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “CryptoCorner: Reactions to Facebook’s (NASDAQ: FB) Libra Following Announcement – InvestorIdeas.com” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “As Facebook Prepares To Launch Libra, Regulators Are Watching – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.