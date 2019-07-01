As Polaris Inds (PII) Stock Price Rose, Great West Life Assurance Company Raised Its Position; As Duke Energy New (DUK) Share Price Declined, Holder Rare Infrastructure LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $4.78 Million

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 7,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,364 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 million, up from 69,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $90.12. About 277,817 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 02/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RANGER XP DUE TO INJURY HAZARD; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and; 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – EXPECTS THAT APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN NPV OF FUTURE NET TAX BENEFITS WILL ACCRUE TO COMBINED COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Launches Industry’s Most Complete Government Side-by-Side Line-Up; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries adds boats to its portfolio of snowmobiles and ATVs with the acquisition of Boat Holdings; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE INC PIF.TO – QTRLY TOTAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY $0.05

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 53,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,899 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, down from 59,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $87.61. About 1.25 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.37M for 21.69 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc by 127,835 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $29.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 475,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westend Advsr Lc invested in 400,132 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 68,808 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi owns 0.31% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 137,000 shares. Jp Marvel Inv Limited Liability Corporation has 3,411 shares. Moreover, Cap Planning Advsr Ltd has 0.06% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.61% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And holds 854,250 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc invested in 49,467 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsr Limited Com invested 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Bancshares Of America De owns 12.61 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 134,723 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank stated it has 4,743 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited holds 48,097 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.4% or 12,096 shares in its portfolio. Symons Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 129,339 shares.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 7,640 shares to 161,295 shares, valued at $18.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 47,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.20M shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity.