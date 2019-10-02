As Polaris Inds (PII) Stock Price Declined, Loudon Investment Management Cut by $3.90 Million Its Holding; Berkshire Asset Management Decreased Master Card Cl A (MA) Stake by $917,400; Market Value Rose

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 64.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 42,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 24,035 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19 million, down from 66,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 455,228 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS FOR ABOUT $805M CASH; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END RESULTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Polaris Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PII); 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tis; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, the Leading Manufacturer of Pontoon Boats in; 16/04/2018 – POLARIS ALPHA BUYS FOURTH DIMENSION ENGINEERING; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS ACQUIRES POLARIS ALPHA; 27/04/2018 – Scholar Rock Holding Corp. Shareholders Include Fidelity, Polaris Venture Partners, Arch Venture Fund, Artal International; 09/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $105

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Master Card Cl A (MA) by 76.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 3,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 1,073 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $284,000, down from 4,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Master Card Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $270.94. About 2.99M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 15.59% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $95.96M for 13.93 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.25% negative EPS growth.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $117.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 42,889 shares to 45,216 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 153,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold PII shares while 109 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 45.26 million shares or 3.73% less from 47.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Management Grp Llp accumulated 101,277 shares or 0% of the stock. Southernsun Asset Limited Liability reported 3.67% stake. Mcf Advsr Llc owns 17 shares. Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 6,211 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 35,526 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 18,600 shares. Td Asset Management Inc holds 12,123 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 108 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 20,219 shares or 0% of the stock. Andra Ap reported 39,800 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Company reported 57,313 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Retail Bank De has invested 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 78,476 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Turtle Creek Asset has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Trust Communications Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.19% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 114,963 are owned by Sandler Mgmt. Michigan-based Norris Perne & French Llp Mi has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 2,585 were reported by Wade G W & Incorporated. 4,215 were accumulated by Cullinan Associate. Suncoast Equity Mngmt reported 5.87% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Cim Mangement Inc has 0.71% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 7,341 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Research Inc has invested 0.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Adirondack invested 0.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hexavest Inc holds 448,394 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx reported 22,350 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Maltese Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 5,400 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group Inc invested in 0.14% or 479,617 shares. Riverpark Limited Liability Com invested in 1.78% or 15,652 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc invested in 0.17% or 299,766 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.53 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.