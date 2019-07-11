As Polaris Inds (PII) Share Value Rose, Loudon Investment Management Has Increased Position by $1.36 Million; As Brinks Co (BCO) Valuation Rose, Holder Brahman Capital Has Trimmed by $26.25 Million Its Holding

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 690,680 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $86.93. About 374,861 shares traded or 18.75% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS – 2018 GUIDANCE & 2019 ADJ EBITDA ASSUME ANNUAL ORGANIC REV GROWTH OF ABOUT 5%, CONTRIBUTIONS FROM 6 ACQUISITIONS CLOSED IN 2017, FROM RODOBAN; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $515M-$535M; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS $ 0.65; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $ 879 MLN MLN VS. $788 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – FOR 2019, BRINK’S CONTINUES TO TARGET $625 MLN OF ADJUSTED EBITDA; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS COMBINATION OF DUNBAR AND BRINK’S U.S. OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $40 MILLION TO $45 MILLION

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 360.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 52,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,944 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 14,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $83.72. About 336,668 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tis; 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 21/05/2018 – Polaris Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Swings to Profit; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Polaris Industries Inc., Provisional Acceptance of a Settlement Agreement and Order; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) CEO Scott Wine on Acquisition of Boat Holdings (Transcript); 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, The Leading Manufacturer Of Pontoon Boats In The U.S; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.05 TO $6.20 INCLUDING ITEMS; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 ATV DUE TO CRASH HAZARD

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,464 shares to 8,466 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,084 shares, and cut its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 114,662 were accumulated by Amer Grp Incorporated. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 16,911 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 9,361 are owned by Brinker Cap. Lpl Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 19,961 shares. Nomura Asset holds 10,502 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 93 shares. Sg Americas Ltd has 10,564 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James & owns 0.03% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 252,585 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 5,452 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 2,050 shares. 579,920 were accumulated by Southernsun Asset Mngmt Lc. Caprock Group Incorporated Inc holds 4,192 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 58 were accumulated by Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc. Bb&T Limited Co, Virginia-based fund reported 9,717 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 2,699 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company has 22,684 shares. First Advsr LP holds 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) or 34,920 shares. Deccan Value Investors Ltd Partnership holds 9.72% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 1.70M shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 0% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 41,964 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 15,220 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 17,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 0.03% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 1.02M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 2,838 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Haverford Tru accumulated 2,768 shares or 0% of the stock. 67,800 are held by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 12.16% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCO’s profit will be $41.39M for 26.18 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.06% EPS growth.