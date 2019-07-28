As Polaris Inds (PII) Market Valuation Rose, Camelot Portfolios Increased Its Holding; As Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Market Value Rose, Luminus Management Has Boosted by $118.99 Million Its Holding

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 18610.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 2.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.06M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.39M, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $57.53. About 1.22 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 24/03/2018 – Trade tensions have risen significantly between the U.S. and China, but common sense will ultimately prevail between the two countries, according to the chief of major mining company Rio Tinto; 23/03/2018 – RIO TINTO CONCERNED ABOUT CHINA-U.S. TRADE TENSION: CEO; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – COMPLETION EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/03/2018 – Nick Ronstein: Rio Tinto hires UBS to explore Pacific Aluminium listing – sources #Startup LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) – Rio; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto to declare force majeure on certain customer contracts; 15/04/2018 – RIO TINTO REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS WITH RUSAL-RIO.AX; 19/04/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS SAYS MEMBERS OF STEELWORKERS LOCAL 9344 SEPT-ILES, QUEBEC, HAVE VOTED BY A 94 PCT MAJORITY TO REJECT IOC CONTRACT OFFER; 30/04/2018 – Australian corporate watchdog takes further legal action against Rio Tinto; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 17/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-RIO TINTO GRANTED AUTOHAUL ACCREDITATION BY RAIL REGULATOR-RIO.AX

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 4470% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 13,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,710 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $93.53. About 495,548 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries CEO calls new acquisition Boat Holdings ‘a great business’; 02/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q TOTAL COSTS 6.24B RUPEES; 11/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Announces Major Expansion Plans in Colorado; 10/04/2018 – Polaris® Introduces Completely Reinvented 2019 RANGER CREW® XP 1000; 05/04/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit Seeks To Hold Polaris Responsible For Dangerous Design; 27/04/2018 – Scholar Rock Holding Corp. Shareholders Include Fidelity, Polaris Venture Partners, Arch Venture Fund, Artal International; 21/05/2018 – Polaris Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Buying Boat Holdings In an All-Cash Transaction Valued at an NPV) of About $805M

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 198,119 shares to 164,492 shares, valued at $11.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemours Co/The by 255,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 502,070 shares, and cut its stake in Swift Transportation.

