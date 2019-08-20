As Polaris Inds (PII) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Pnc Financial Services Group Has Cut Its Position; As Skyworks Solutions Com (SWKS) Share Value Declined, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Lowered Stake

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 22.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 5,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 19,915 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 25,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $81.95. About 263,408 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 21/05/2018 – PARSONS BUYS POLARIS ALPHA; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 25/04/2018 – United Airlines Unveils United Polaris Lounge at San Francisco International Airport; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $805 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 ATV DUE TO CRASH HAZARD; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – EXPECTS THAT APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN NPV OF FUTURE NET TAX BENEFITS WILL ACCRUE TO COMBINED COMPANY; 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts President; 02/05/2018 – Polaris® RANGER® Celebrates Two Decades of Innovation and Leadership; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR OUTFITTING JETS WITH POLARIS CABINS EVERY 10 DAYS

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (SWKS) by 45.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 9,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 17,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $76.68. About 957,196 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 22,106 shares to 144,246 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 3,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 569,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Polaris vies for Army infantry vehicle deal (gallery) – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Off-Roaders Are In Buying Mood, BMO Says In Polaris Upgrade – Benzinga” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Polaris RANGER Introduces its First-Ever Texas Edition Utility Side-by-Side – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Polaris Industries Inc (PII) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80M for 12.80 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Chip Stocks Hit by the Huawei News – Schaeffers Research” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Skyworks Solutions Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do You Know What Skyworks Solutions, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SWKS) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade War Dampens U.S. Chipmakers, Not Huawei: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Skyworks Enables Emerging Bluetooth® Platforms – Business Wire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Dividend Equity Etf (SCHD) by 150,368 shares to 157,096 shares, valued at $320,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 607,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 645,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).