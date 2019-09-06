As Polaris Inds Com (PII) Stock Price Declined, Orrstown Financial Services Has Cut Stake; First Personal Financial Services Has Increased Its China Mobile Limited (CHL) Position by $666,927

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc Com (PII) by 89.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 4,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 481 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 4,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $81.8. About 1.36 million shares traded or 99.26% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 25/04/2018 – United Airlines Unveils United Polaris Lounge at San Francisco International Airport; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – BOAT HOLDINGS WILL MAINTAIN ITS HEADQUARTERS AND MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN ELKHART, INDIANA; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 07/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of vehicle maker Polaris Industries; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 19/04/2018 – U.S. CPSC – POLARIS GOT 9 REPORTS OF A DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER IN THE ATVS, INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF THROTTLE LIMITER FAILURE RESULTING IN MINOR INJURIES; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS FOR ABOUT $805M; 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World Championship & San Felipe 250; 09/05/2018 – EICHER 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR1.87B LOSS RELATED TO POLARIS JV

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 2906% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 13,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 13,527 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, up from 450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.9. About 362,718 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Operating Revenue CNY740.51 Billion; Up 4.5%; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 net profit up 5 pct on boost from 4G subscriber growth; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1% at CNY114.28 Billion; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS 887 MLN, A NET ADDITION OF 38.30 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.3B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 17/05/2018 – China Mobile: Frank Wong Kwong Shing Resigns as Independent Non-Executive Director; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q EBITDA 69.7B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 19/03/2018 – China Mobile End-February Subscribers at 894.6 Mln (Table)

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM) by 16,890 shares to 3,603 shares, valued at $508,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,255 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp has 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Investment Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,510 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth has invested 0.14% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). British Columbia Invest Management Corp holds 10,857 shares. Coldstream has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Nordea Mgmt Ab owns 1,701 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 10,101 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Belgium-based Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). 31,397 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 103 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank invested in 6,217 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Caprock Gru Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Spectrum Management Group Inc holds 93 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,035 shares to 1,718 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,052 shares, and has risen its stake in American Electric Co (NYSE:AEP).