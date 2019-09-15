As Polaris Inds Com (PII) Stock Declined, New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Cut Stake; Primo Water Corp. (PRMW) Shareholder Awm Investment Company Has Lifted Stake

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc Com (PII) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 5,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 74,897 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.83 million, down from 79,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $90.99. About 578,865 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 19/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Declares Dividend of 60c; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted `RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 02/05/2018 – Polaris® RANGER® Celebrates Two Decades of Innovation and Leadership; 24/05/2018 – Polaris Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 31; 19/04/2018 – POLARIS RECALLS RANGER XP RECREATIONAL OFF-HIGHWAY VEHICLES; 19/03/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. vs Arctic Cat Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – EXPECTS THAT APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN NPV OF FUTURE NET TAX BENEFITS WILL ACCRUE TO COMBINED COMPANY; 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts Pres

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Primo Water Corp. (PRMW) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 102,000 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Primo Water Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 4,018 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water 4Q Net $3.03M; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Sees 2018 Sales $298M-$302M; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 04/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Primo Water; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold PII shares while 109 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 45.26 million shares or 3.73% less from 47.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Boston Ltd Liability Co has 5,775 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn reported 2,555 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Tru Na holds 2,436 shares. Numerixs Inv reported 400 shares. Hilltop Holdg Inc has 3,371 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Co accumulated 135,888 shares. 10,769 are owned by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Matthew 25 Corp accumulated 7.16% or 215,000 shares. Shellback Cap LP invested in 0.85% or 74,900 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Hm Payson reported 0.64% stake. Next Fincl Grp Inc reported 153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Waddell And Reed Finance Inc stated it has 229,493 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability reported 78,300 shares.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 15.59% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $95.97 million for 14.49 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.25% negative EPS growth.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 50,092 shares to 481,579 shares, valued at $35.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Foods Corp (NYSE:HSY) by 5,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,547 shares, and has risen its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $522.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reed’s Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) by 524,167 shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) by 61,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,900 shares, and cut its stake in Neuronetics Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP owns 42,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Invesco holds 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 18,192 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 29,700 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 21,960 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wisconsin-based 1492 Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.25% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). 693,741 are owned by Elk Creek Ltd Liability Com. Trellus Limited Liability holds 0.3% or 17,729 shares. Us National Bank De reported 16,751 shares. National Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0% or 75,000 shares. Ameriprise reported 310,622 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,600 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 54,430 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 660 shares.