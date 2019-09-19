As Pnm Resources (PNM) Stock Rose, Paloma Partners Management Company Has Increased Its Stake; Mcmillion Capital Management Has Boosted Its Medical Pptys Trust Com (MPW) Stake by $2.38 Million; Shares Rose

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (MPW) by 740.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc bought 140,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 159,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, up from 18,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.96. About 641,173 shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Pnm Resources Inc (PNM) by 317.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 22,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 29,406 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, up from 7,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Pnm Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 84,548 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 07/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES SAYS ON MARCH 6, ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, AMENDING ITS $150 MLN TERM LOAN – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Profit Down on Settlement Costs; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2018 Ongoing EPS $1.82-$1.92; 13/03/2018 – PNM 2018, 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO BE AFFIRMED; 08/03/2018 – PNM CEO PATRICIA VINCENT-COLLAWN SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 07/03/2018 PNM THIRD AMENDMENT TO $150M TERM LOAN EXTENDS MATURITY DATE; 23/05/2018 – PNM SAYS WESTMORELAND UNIT REPAID FULL AMOUNT OF LOAN MAY 22; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY ONGOING DILUTED EPS $0.21; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.19; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Pnm Resources Senior Unsecured Notes; Outlook Positive

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $5.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 160,735 shares to 9,111 shares, valued at $203,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc by 22,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,470 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

More notable recent PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “PNM Resources Inc (PNM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Share Price Is Up 75% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This is Why PNM Resources (PNM) is a Great Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PNM Resources to Announce 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings on February 27 – PRNewswire” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PNM Resources Board Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PNM shares while 74 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 70.56 million shares or 0.33% more from 70.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.19M were accumulated by Geode Capital. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 148,200 shares. Int Gp Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 204,902 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). 15,774 were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company. 49,839 were accumulated by Sei Invests. Virtu Lc has invested 0.02% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Barclays Public Limited accumulated 61,691 shares. Metropolitan Life New York has 45,463 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Shelton Mgmt reported 5,404 shares. Aperio holds 0.01% or 54,702 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 1 shares. 32,000 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership. Stifel Corp holds 0.01% or 78,421 shares.