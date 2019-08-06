As Pnm Resources (PNM) Share Price Rose, Advisors Asset Management Cut by $315,746 Its Stake; Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Ami Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $109.57. About 13.57M shares traded or 19.57% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – PRICE GROUP SAYS JPMORGAN DECREASED HOLDING TO 4.32%; 14/03/2018 – Fin Planning: JPMorgan to acquire more ETFs: News Scan; 30/05/2018 – The JPMorgan of Europe? French Giant BNP Paribas Is on a Roll; 24/05/2018 – COBHAM PLC COB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 140P FROM 135P; 23/05/2018 – MOVES-JP Morgan names Mahir Zaimoglu head of M&A and sponsor advisory businesses in EMEA; 22/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 19; 16/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC IS ACTING AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR FOR CO; GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ACTED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO FLIPKART

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pnm Resources Inc (PNM) by 24.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 6,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 20,164 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $955,000, down from 26,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pnm Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.62. About 696,222 shares traded or 74.73% up from the average. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 19/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY ONGOING DILUTED EPS $0.21; 20/04/2018 – DJ PNM Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNM); 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates PNM Resources Inc. Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Pnm Resources Senior Unsecured Notes; Outlook Positive; 07/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES SAYS ON MARCH 6, ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, AMENDING ITS $150 MLN TERM LOAN – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q EPS 19c; 19/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM 2018 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.82 TO $1.92 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – PNM CEO PATRICIA VINCENT-COLLAWN SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16/DILUTED SHARE

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11,208 shares to 164,396 shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold PNM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.32 million shares or 2.22% less from 71.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Com, New York-based fund reported 109,250 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gp Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 51,530 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 22,212 shares. 300 were reported by Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Corp. James Investment Research holds 0.19% or 59,927 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Lc reported 60,300 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 179,531 shares. Martingale Asset LP reported 0.1% stake. At National Bank reported 0.22% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership owns 543 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has invested 0% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.01% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.15 million shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Company reported 13,199 shares stake.

