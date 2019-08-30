As Pnm Resources (PNM) Market Value Rose, Lazard Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $597,887; Rockwell Automation (ROK) Share Value Declined While Martin Currie LTD Upped Position

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pnm Resources (PNM) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 12,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 264,205 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.51 million, down from 276,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pnm Resources for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.26. About 112,041 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 16/03/2018 – PNM Declares Preferred Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q EPS 19c; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL ELECTRIC OPERATING REVENUES $317.9 MLN VS $330.2 MLN; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16/DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.82 TO $1.92 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2018 and 2019 Ongoing Earnings Guidance; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.19; 26/04/2018 – CALPERS SAYS ENCOURAGE PNM RESOURCES SHAREOWNERS TO SUPPORT PROPOSAL #4 ON CLIMATE RISK REPORTING – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2018 AND 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 19/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM 2018 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.82 TO $1.92 PER SHARE

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 4,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 83,043 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57 million, up from 78,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $153.27. About 264,007 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold PNM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.32 million shares or 2.22% less from 71.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Cap Management Nv holds 0.01% or 2,002 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 21,300 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 62,450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Wells Fargo Communications Mn has 0% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 218,194 shares. Miller Howard Invs holds 0.06% or 48,756 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.09% or 180,529 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Sg Americas Securities Lc stated it has 8,667 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.1% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). 540,099 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.01% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 28,434 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank And Company has invested 0.05% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 44,165 shares to 44,287 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Aero Ads (NYSE:PAC) by 4,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments reported 73,833 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Sun Life Incorporated holds 204 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 75,210 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D reported 1,504 shares. 2,490 were reported by Bancorp Of Hawaii. Stevens Mngmt Lp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Moreover, Scout has 0.67% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 186,878 shares. Bluestein R H And Com holds 0.02% or 2,023 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 79,315 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 848 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sequoia Fincl Ltd has invested 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Sigma Planning Corporation invested 0.05% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Howe & Rusling stated it has 212 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 5,000 shares.

