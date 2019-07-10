As Pnm Res (PNM) Stock Price Rose, Holder American Investment Services Lowered Holding by $394,142; Brahman Capital Has Decreased Its Brinks Co (BCO) Holding by $26.25 Million as Market Value Rose

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 690,680 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $85.25. About 260,009 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N QTRLY REVENUE $879 MLN , UP 12%; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS – 2018 GUIDANCE & 2019 ADJ EBITDA ASSUME ANNUAL ORGANIC REV GROWTH OF ABOUT 5%, CONTRIBUTIONS FROM 6 ACQUISITIONS CLOSED IN 2017, FROM RODOBAN; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – FULL INTEGRATION AND SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED OVER THREE YEARS FROM DEAL, WITH MAJORITY ACHIEVED BY THE END OF SECOND YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q EPS 42C; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s to Buy Cash-Management Firm Dunbar for $520 Million; 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 63C; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Brink’s; 09/05/2018 – Françoise Hardy, a French National Treasure, Is Back from the Brink; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Buy Expected to Close by the End of 2018; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $800M in New Acquisitions Between Now and the End of 2019

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Pnm Res Inc (PNM) by 35.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 8,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,495 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $734,000, down from 23,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Pnm Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 222,498 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 23.92% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 08/03/2018 – MORE OPEN-SOURCE EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDED: PNM CEO; 16/03/2018 – PNM Declares Preferred Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.19; 20/04/2018 – DJ PNM Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNM); 15/05/2018 – PNM RESOURCES SAYS UNIT ISSUED $350 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM 2018 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.82 TO $1.92 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – PNM Resources to Announce 2018 First Quarter Earnings on April 27; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $2.04 TO $2.16 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2018 Ongoing EPS $1.82-$1.92; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 20,773 shares to 152,651 shares, valued at $21.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,745 shares, and has risen its stake in World Gold Tr.

More notable recent PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tech Data Corp (TECD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PNM Resources Announces Settlement in TNMP General Rate Review – PR Newswire” published on November 02, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PNM Resources Inc (PNM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PNM Integrated Resources Plan Accepted; San Juan Generating Station Compliance Filing On Track – PRNewswire” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Share Price Is Up 75% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 15.09% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.53 per share. PNM’s profit will be $48.59M for 20.76 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by PNM Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 369.23% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $190,220 activity. DOMANICO RONALD JAMES bought $217,170 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. 10,000 shares were sold by Zukerman Amit, worth $756,200.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 12.16% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCO’s profit will be $41.39 million for 25.68 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.06% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Hedge Funds Love The Brinkâ€™s Company (BCO)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brink’s to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on February 25, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Brinkâ€™s Company (BCO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dana O’Brien Joins Brink’s as General Counsel – GlobeNewswire” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56M shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $27.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.