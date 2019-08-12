As Pnc (PNC) Stock Value Rose, Berkshire Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position by $982,344; Belden (BDC) Shareholder United Services Automobile Association Trimmed Position by $975,200

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Belden Inc (BDC) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 18,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.98% . The institutional investor held 297,676 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 316,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Belden Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 359,601 shares traded. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has declined 28.76% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 29/05/2018 – Belden to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2Q Rev $647M-$667M; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN BOOST FY REV. VIEW ON SAM PURCHASE; 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q Rev $605.6M; 09/05/2018 – Belden Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16-17; 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q EPS $1.16; 06/03/2018 – Belden Announces Pricing of €350 Million Private Offering of 3.875% Senior Subordinated Notes; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Belden’s Prpsed Euro Notes ‘BB-‘ Rating; 29/05/2018 – Belden at Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference Jun 13

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pnc (PNC) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 8,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The hedge fund held 200,832 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.63M, up from 192,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.07 million shares traded or 17.14% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 4,800 shares to 24,686 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,761 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 (IWM).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “PNC Financial Services Earnings: PNC Stock Pops on Q1 Results – Investorplace.com” published on April 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fairly Priced PNC Financial Has Some Levers To Pull Going Into A Fed Cut – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PNC selling part of its recordkeeping business – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 350 are owned by Trustmark Natl Bank Department. Tiemann Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,728 shares. Decatur Mgmt holds 68,872 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Llc owns 1,889 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance owns 1.24% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 16,000 shares. Bb&T Corp owns 45,324 shares. Cap International Sarl stated it has 6,300 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment Comm Inc has invested 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Wellington Shields Lc holds 0.46% or 7,423 shares. Forbes J M Com Llp owns 4,031 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 4,459 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.18% or 61,342 shares in its portfolio. 2,454 were reported by Beese Fulmer Inv Management. Northwest Counselors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny has invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

More notable recent Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Belden (BDC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some Belden (NYSE:BDC) Shareholders Are Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Sachs BDC: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FGB: Trading At Historically High 8.1% Premium To NAV – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Belden Inc. (BDC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold BDC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 7.63% less from 46.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And LP holds 439 shares. Amp Invsts reported 0% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 48,073 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate accumulated 4,828 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 13,020 shares. Charles Schwab Investment has 366,321 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 546,074 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 512,400 shares. 13,599 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Rhumbline Advisers holds 126,131 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 6,527 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. United Service Automobile Association accumulated 297,676 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 1.61 million were accumulated by Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Limited Liability Company. Phocas invested in 73,688 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 8,241 shares.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI) by 133,380 shares to 735,817 shares, valued at $14.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 17,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $36,368 activity.