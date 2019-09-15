As Pnc Finl Svcs Grp (PNC) Share Value Rose, Congress Asset Management Company Has Upped Holding by $309,620; Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose While Greylin Investment Mangement Has Trimmed Its Position

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Grp Inc (PNC) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 2,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 45,716 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.28M, up from 43,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 2.90 million shares traded or 46.23% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 27,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77M, down from 29,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 350,913 shares to 2,915 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 328,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,793 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,492 are owned by Of Vermont. Sandy Spring Bank, a Maryland-based fund reported 49,247 shares. Colonial Advsr invested in 0.72% or 29,124 shares. Carlson Cap LP owns 643,213 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Security has 2,677 shares. Truepoint stated it has 34,526 shares. Motco has 191 shares. Davis R M holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,972 shares. Brookmont Capital Management invested in 12,003 shares. Adirondack Tru Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Scotia holds 0.01% or 3,095 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv holds 17,141 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.32% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Millennium Management Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 23.21 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 176,748 shares to 555,150 shares, valued at $17.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va holds 2.38% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 40,290 shares. Gideon Cap has invested 0.21% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 3,130 were reported by Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Co. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 1.16% or 345,047 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Company invested in 9,096 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr, Florida-based fund reported 52 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.53% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 1,390 were accumulated by Verity And Verity Ltd Llc. Marco Mngmt Llc invested in 2.22% or 59,957 shares. Lederer And Assoc Counsel Ca has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Focused Invsts Llc owns 417,500 shares or 3.81% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of Stockton accumulated 15,934 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 1,675 shares. Capstone Fincl Advsr Incorporated owns 1,230 shares. Tiemann Investment Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.7% or 4,646 shares.

