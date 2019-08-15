As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Valuation Rose, Holder Amg Funds Has Lifted Stake; Penobscot Investment Management Company Upped Its Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Position by $472,290

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 3,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 11,413 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 1.63 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 2,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 27,290 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, up from 24,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $178.03. About 902,125 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $102.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 7,461 shares to 11,829 shares, valued at $677,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 18,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,478 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC named Employer of the Year by disability advocate – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Financial Stocks Flash Buy Signals During Market Pullback – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fairly Priced PNC Financial Has Some Levers To Pull Going Into A Fed Cut – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC expands ATM access at 7-Eleven stores across the country – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Financial Limited Company has 5,363 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 118,714 were reported by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Horizon Ltd Com holds 2,182 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 966 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated has 8.67 million shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 59,390 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Yhb Inv Advsrs Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 84,832 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 25,467 shares. Bsw Wealth Prns holds 0.12% or 2,566 shares. Fragasso has invested 0.74% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Deprince Race & Zollo Inc stated it has 137,630 shares. Philadelphia has 0.08% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 7,758 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,079 shares to 94,000 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,215 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe (EFA).