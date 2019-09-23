As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Increased Stake; Pfizer Com (PFE) Shareholder Orrstown Financial Services Has Upped Position

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 43,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 695,325 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.45M, up from 652,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $140.88. About 2.70 million shares traded or 32.46% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 789.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 17,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 19,407 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $840,000, up from 2,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 43.92 million shares traded or 69.80% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer With EGFR-Activating Mutations; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER ENDS PFIZER TALKS ON CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER: LYRICA MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY TRIAL; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES Y/Y 16.8%; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer Biosimilar RETACRIT (Epoetin Alfa-Epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 17/05/2018 – FOCUS-Takeda CEO prescribes surgical R&D cuts after $62 bln Shire deal; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – IN TRIAL, NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED, AND SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN PROFILE OF INLYTA IN ADVANCED RCC

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 57,497 shares to 268,590 shares, valued at $25.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 23,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,269 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Guardian invested in 12,612 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sandy Spring National Bank reported 49,247 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.08% or 115,162 shares. Reliant Inv Management Lc holds 29,205 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 234,875 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Llc owns 9,825 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Webster Comml Bank N A invested 0.33% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership invested in 827 shares. The Maryland-based Wms Prtnrs Ltd Co has invested 0.19% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 2,018 shares. 171,801 were accumulated by Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership. Bowling Portfolio Management Lc owns 15,945 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Communications holds 250,996 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com invested in 197 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Town Country Bancorporation Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 5,355 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Capital Mngmt owns 0.78% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 260,290 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 146,686 shares. First Long Island Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.2% or 409,552 shares. Letko Brosseau And accumulated 2.07 million shares. 15,204 were accumulated by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Com. 63,928 were reported by Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Keybank Natl Association Oh has 1.11% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 4.41M shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 20,000 shares. Gfs Advsr Llc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 44,562 shares. Cadence Bankshares Na owns 89,759 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 0.48% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cincinnati Insur owns 3.24 million shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 104,776 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards And Co.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $73.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 8,830 shares to 1,554 shares, valued at $151,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).