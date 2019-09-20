As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stock Value Rose, Salzhauer Michael Has Raised Holding; Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Increased Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 378,495 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.29 million, up from 353,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 619,845 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 530.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 36,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 43,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97M, up from 6,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 567,278 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,184 shares to 5,416 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,779 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.