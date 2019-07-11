As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stock Value Rose, Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Raised Position; As Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stock Price Rose, Holder 1832 Asset Management LP Decreased Stake

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 16,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 320,820 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.41M, up from 303,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 1.41 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 64.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 15,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,213 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $631,000, down from 23,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $101.69. About 882,498 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMC)

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 112,600 shares to 196,000 shares, valued at $15.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 81,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMC’s profit will be $590.49M for 22.11 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) accumulated 5,240 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bp Public Lc stated it has 55,000 shares. Grp holds 0.07% or 200,730 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 172,793 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Alberta – Canada-based Mawer Inv Management Limited has invested 2.09% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 704,980 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. The New York-based Epoch Partners has invested 0.1% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Pictet Asset Mngmt owns 618,535 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 78 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund invested in 0.21% or 10,042 shares. Crestwood Advisors Gp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 7,637 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 856,623 shares. Boston accumulated 1.45 million shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 32,230 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $9.10 million activity. McDonald Scott also sold $1.02M worth of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.42% or 40,973 shares. Qci Asset Management accumulated 137,045 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Gam Ag holds 1,784 shares. Castine Cap Management Ltd stated it has 60,770 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. First Trust Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 458,418 shares. 264,544 are held by Third Avenue Lc. Hsbc Public Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Finance Advantage has invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Lvm Management Ltd Mi reported 3,747 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Cap Inc holds 0.07% or 16,371 shares. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 388,695 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Moreover, Johnson Finance has 0.01% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 674 shares. Signaturefd has invested 0.03% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 11,936 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Corp In owns 590 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 2,914 shares to 31,893 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) by 5,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,745 shares, and cut its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).