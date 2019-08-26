As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Amg Funds Increased Holding; Sankaty Advisors Stake in Parsley Energy (PE) Upped as Share Price Declined

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 5.12M shares traded or 8.64% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 3,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 11,413 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $123.09. About 1.91 million shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Advsr Ltd invested 0.05% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 399,329 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 74,634 shares. Jbf Cap stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas, New York-based fund reported 286,980 shares. Nomura Asset Com Ltd owns 42,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cooperman Leon G accumulated 2.23% or 1.89M shares. Amg National Trust Commercial Bank owns 33,778 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jp Marvel Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.55% or 88,315 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 871,628 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Dupont Capital Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Petrus Com Lta reported 0.06% stake. Impact Ltd Liability invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Gluskin Sheff & Assoc has 23,427 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84 billion and $102.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 7,461 shares to 11,829 shares, valued at $677,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 4,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,327 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Noesis Cap Mangement reported 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Blackrock stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Ameriprise Financial invested in 2.76M shares. 11,016 are held by Cleararc Cap. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Company invested in 2.07% or 104,114 shares. Provident Tru invested in 7.04% or 1.55 million shares. Aull & Monroe Mngmt Corp holds 0.19% or 2,837 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 2,590 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Davis R M Incorporated reported 2,994 shares. Interocean Cap Lc reported 59,527 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 20,345 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 519,628 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Llc holds 322 shares. Franklin Resource Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).