As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stock Rose, Holder Affinity Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding; As Atmos Energy (ATO) Stock Rose, Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowered Holding by $23.97 Million

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 44.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 20,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 25,239 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47M, down from 45,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $137.17. About 3.05M shares traded or 54.94% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 93.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 228,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 15,300 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, down from 243,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $109.44. About 641,098 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $12.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 16,100 shares to 44,868 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Installed Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ATO’s profit will be $54.37 million for 59.48 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.24B for 12.16 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

