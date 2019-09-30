As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stock Rose, British Columbia Investment Management Has Lifted by $661,025 Its Holding; Micron Technology (MU) Share Value Rose While Gabalex Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 4,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 134,806 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.51 million, up from 129,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 873,615 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.08 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $383.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 25,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $37.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thornburg Invest holds 748,246 shares. Moreover, Welch Grp Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 4,210 shares. Fincl Bank Of The West owns 16,824 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Central Bancshares Communications stated it has 652 shares. Dalton Invests Limited Com has invested 0.49% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). First Allied Advisory invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Farmers And Merchants Invs Incorporated holds 917 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.06% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 193,446 shares. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.17% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 2.29M shares. Art Advsr Ltd has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Waddell & Reed Financial Inc has invested 0.78% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa reported 0.5% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Hartford Finance Inc holds 0.01% or 200 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 15,945 shares. Moreover, Reilly Fin Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 714 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Community State Bank Na has invested 0.26% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 2,287 are held by Smith And Howard Wealth Management Ltd Liability. Payden & Rygel invested in 2,300 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc has invested 0.32% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Manchester Capital Lc owns 0.05% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,798 shares. Schroder Investment Management invested in 741,856 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Aristotle Ltd owns 312,906 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co holds 0.25% or 234,875 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Bahl Gaynor has invested 0.84% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Llc holds 115,162 shares.