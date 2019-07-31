As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stock Rose, Addenda Capital Has Decreased by $322,568 Its Position; California Public Employees Retirement System Cut Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Position by $581,364

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 9,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,967 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, down from 92,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Selective Insurance Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $75.2. About 197,039 shares traded or 0.15% up from the average. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 28.62% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500.

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 2,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,695 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12 million, down from 44,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $142.9. About 2.29 million shares traded or 40.22% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27B for 12.62 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,832 shares to 68,208 shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 213,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.96 million activity. 24,722 shares were sold by Reilly Robert Q, worth $3.03M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And holds 0% or 7,780 shares. Department Mb Retail Bank N A has invested 0.03% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Ima Wealth accumulated 0.01% or 200 shares. Daiwa Grp reported 0.02% stake. Aviva Pcl owns 172,862 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20.49 million shares. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Dean Associates Ltd Liability Company holds 23,797 shares. Buckhead Management Ltd Llc owns 21,422 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 555 shares. 686,111 are owned by Eagle Asset Mngmt. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 966 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Inc holds 3,644 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% or 45,966 shares in its portfolio.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 1.21M shares to 4.41M shares, valued at $489.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 16,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Cos Inc/The (NYSE:COO).