As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stock Price Rose, Washington Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position; As El Pollo Loco Hldgs (LOCO) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Maverick Capital LTD Raised Its Position

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (LOCO) by 103.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 191,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 375,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, up from 184,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.16M market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 337,279 shares traded. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has risen 14.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LOCO News: 12/03/2018 – Best-Seller Signature Tostadas Return to El Pollo Loco; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO SEES FY PROFORMA EPS 68C TO 73C, EST. 73C; 12/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Unveils New Logo; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC LOCO.O SEES FY 2018 PRO FORMA SHR $0.68 TO $0.73; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC LOCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – El Pollo Loco, Inc. Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Kingwood, TX; 06/03/2018 El Pollo Loco, Inc. Expands Delivery, Partners with DoorDash; 24/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in La Quinta, CA; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 73c; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 4Q Rev $95.2M

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 44.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 8,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,424 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 18,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $142.19. About 1.53M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 12.61 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 30,173 shares or 2.39% of the stock. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 5,053 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Llc holds 2,358 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Calamos Limited Liability Corporation reported 74,997 shares stake. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 0.27% or 22,638 shares. Boston Family Office Llc holds 4,350 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Com reported 130,578 shares. Cetera Advisor has 0.03% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 8,504 shares. Cleararc has invested 0.25% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp has 0.24% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc LP holds 0% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 59 shares. Eastern Savings Bank owns 85,133 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Boston Ltd owns 22,155 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. Reilly Robert Q had sold 24,722 shares worth $3.03M. HANNON MICHAEL J also sold $624,099 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Tuesday, January 22.

