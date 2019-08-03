As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stock Price Rose, Jfs Wealth Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $1.43 Million; Olin (OLN) Shareholder Gateway Investment Advisers Boosted Its Stake by $2.68 Million as Share Price Declined

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 1.82M shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 86.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 116,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 251,314 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 134,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 2.70 million shares traded or 10.04% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 316,110 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 13,469 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 19,632 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ellington Limited Liability Corp has 0.41% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). The New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 1,930 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Corp owns 1.29 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.11% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Quantitative Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.11% or 82,600 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 30,001 shares. 96 are held by Cornerstone Advsrs Inc. Signaturefd Ltd invested in 489 shares. Sequoia Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm holds 0.02% or 16,664 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital LP has invested 0.04% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN).

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 5,835 shares to 26,649 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 33,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,554 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,678 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 523,544 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rbf Cap Limited accumulated 15,000 shares. Quadrant Limited Liability stated it has 1.58% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 20,239 were reported by Ameritas Prtn Incorporated. Jennison Associates Llc has 0.13% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 77,721 shares. Soros Fund Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Foster And Motley owns 11,782 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Rodgers Brothers owns 3,698 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Farmers Bancshares reported 8,519 shares. Town & Country Commercial Bank Dba First Bankers Trust accumulated 0.34% or 5,755 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.02% or 6,333 shares. Washington Trust invested in 70,895 shares. 8,343 are held by Sandy Spring Bancorporation. Ghp Advsrs stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 10,703 shares to 250,704 shares, valued at $8.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 5,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. Pfinsgraff Martin had bought 500 shares worth $62,844 on Thursday, February 21.