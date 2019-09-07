As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Jfs Wealth Advisors Lowered Stake by $1.43 Million; New Generation Advisors Has Lowered Its Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Stake as Share Price Declined

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.93M market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 610,077 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.72. About 1.34 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 276 shares to 667 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 5,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,632 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Morningstar Div L (FDL).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 11.68 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lockheed Martin Investment Management accumulated 18,600 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 88,247 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 1.11 million shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Lc holds 2.23% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1.17M shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 34,288 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associate Corp reported 36,454 shares stake. Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 0.52% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 1.24M shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 12,064 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company owns 0.25% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 219,972 shares. North Star Management accumulated 5,121 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has 0.06% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 308,821 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia invested 0.09% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Rbf Cap Ltd has 15,000 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Capital Guardian invested in 3,010 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Gp holds 2.66M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 107,449 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). D E Shaw And Company Incorporated reported 70,302 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 17,441 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% stake. Meeder Asset Incorporated reported 272 shares. North Star Mgmt reported 644,352 shares. Advisory Serv Network Llc stated it has 185 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated stated it has 12,288 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). 399,700 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Liability. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 28,837 shares stake.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $43,400 activity.