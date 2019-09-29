As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Atwood & Palmer Has Trimmed Its Stake by $645,818; As Intel (INTC) Share Value Declined, Semper Augustus Investments Group Boosted Its Holding

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 4,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 174,406 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.94 million, down from 179,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $140.39. About 1.31M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 91.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 18,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 39,520 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 20,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 13.52 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 03/04/2018 – TPG TO BUY WIND RIVER FROM INTEL, NO TERMS; 06/04/2018 – The Daily Beast: @attackerman Although the Nat Intel Director said a “decision” was reached, sources say the course of the; 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 10/04/2018 – Fortanix Presenting on Protecting Containerized Apps With Runtime Encryption at 2018 RSA Conference; Demonstrating New Capabilities With Partners Intel and Equinix on Expo Floor; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 13/03/2018 – Senate Intel chairman Burr says expects to back Haspel to head CIA; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 27/03/2018 – INTEL: FEMALE REPRESENTATION AT THE COMPANY STANDS AT 26.5%

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 12.45 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

