As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Atwood & Palmer Decreased by $428,098 Its Holding; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Trimmed International Business Machs (Put) (IBM) Position by $23.27 Million as Share Price Declined

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in International Business Machs (Put) (IBM) by 63.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 165,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 95,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41 million, down from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in International Business Machs (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $140.43. About 1.27M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED QTRLY GAAP TAX RATE ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $0.1 BILLION

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 3,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,120 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.97 million, down from 182,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $140.54. About 856,118 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 EPS, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71 billion for 11.47 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 12.46 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

