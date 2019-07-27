As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shares Rose, Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Position; Peapack Gladstone Financial Cut Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $326,919

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 5,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,906 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.26M, down from 280,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 1.19 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.96 million activity. Reilly Robert Q sold 24,722 shares worth $3.03 million.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 6,152 shares to 129,041 shares, valued at $11.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 5,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

