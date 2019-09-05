As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shares Rose, Holder Goelzer Investment Management Cut Its Position by $3.72 Million; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Winfield Associates Has Lowered Position by $982,560

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 552 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58 million, down from 7,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $907.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $33.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1834.54. About 1.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s Advertising Beast Won’t Badly Bite Facebook, Google — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99; 15/03/2018 – Watchdog raids Amazon’s Tokyo office; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a candy-colored Echo and a version of Alexa that rewards politeness; 16/04/2018 – Bezos and Trump are not on good terms, as Trump has repeatedly attacked Bezos-owned Amazon and Washington Post; 28/03/2018 – Oh Look, It’s Amazon’s Turn to Lead the Tech Rout: Markets Live; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s expanding growth profit gives the company more room to invest in its business and explore new areas; 16/04/2018 – Kia Motors America Introduces UVO Skill For Amazon Alexa To Enable Voice Controls; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ belief in the power of training and educating employees is reflected in one of the company’s biggest employee initiatives – career choice. via @CNBCMakeIt

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 57.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 30,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 22,219 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, down from 52,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $132.64. About 250,268 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.70 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95 million and $187.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 3,511 shares to 27,890 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Index (IJK) by 1,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short (SUB).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 11.76 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6,279 shares to 49,849 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONG) by 3,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).