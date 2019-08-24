As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shares Rose, Holder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $491,294; Nokia (NOK) Holder Alphamark Advisors Boosted Its Position by $2.77 Million as Stock Price Rose

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 18495533.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 554,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 554,869 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 3 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 24.49M shares traded or 19.80% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 31/05/2018 – Nokia announces a change in the composition of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 05/04/2018 – OneIndia: Exclusive: Nokia 8110 4G feature phone to launch in next couple of months; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Plenty of Opportunity Ahead; 09/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 6 (2018) to soon get 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant: Report; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: China Commercial 5G Roll-Out Seen Mid-2019; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: CHINA 5G ROLLOUT SEEN STARTING IN MID-2019; 12/05/2018 – MOHEMMED: Alphabet’s Google is in talks to buy Nokia’s airplane broadband business, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing; 29/03/2018 – Nokia Topped VoLTE Market in 2017, Ericsson and Huawei Follow, According to Dell’Oro Group; 13/03/2018 – Helsinki discloses 3.3% holding in ‘nationally important’ Nokia; 10/04/2018 – GOOG: Google in talks to buy Nokia airborne broadband system, Bl

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 144,806 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.76M, down from 148,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $123.09. About 1.84M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief

More notable recent Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raymond James boosts Nokia after earnings; shares +11% – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dividend Investors Should Buy Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Seriously, Nokiaâ€™s 5G Portfolio Makes NOK Stock Worth a Shot – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nokiaâ€™s 5G Business Makes NOK Stock a Defensive Option – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nokia: The Stock Is Finally About To Move Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $236.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technology (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4,535 shares to 18,269 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 23,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,425 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc has 6,942 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability owns 0.07% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 3,225 shares. Piedmont Inv Inc has 0.04% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 400,029 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Choate Inv Advsr invested in 0.06% or 8,024 shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 12,373 shares. Staley Cap Advisers has invested 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Oppenheimer Asset Inc, a New York-based fund reported 5,558 shares. 3 are owned by Fin Management Professionals. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 12,064 shares. Old Dominion Capital reported 8,301 shares stake. Twin Cap invested in 0.49% or 80,730 shares. Forbes J M & Commerce Llp reported 0.11% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Logan Mgmt reported 34,645 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Company owns 2,876 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 10.87 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc by 10,985 shares to 76,371 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 7,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).