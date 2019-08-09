As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Stifel Financial Cut Its Position by $10.60 Million; Korea Investment Increased Its Holding in Masco (MAS) by $10.25 Million as Stock Rose

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 26.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 86,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 236,115 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.94M, down from 322,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $130.23. About 421,873 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 69.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 262,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 641,697 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.23M, up from 378,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $39.08. About 391,257 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 108,760 shares to 155,700 shares, valued at $13.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trimble Navigation Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 40,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800 shares, and cut its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 11.50 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

