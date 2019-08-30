As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Laurion Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake; Telemus Capital Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Has Boosted as Market Value Declined

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 150.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 106,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 177,526 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 70,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.32. About 3.11M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 47.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 6,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The hedge fund held 7,052 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $128.95. About 1.18 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 82,469 shares to 2.97 million shares, valued at $17.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 4,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,754 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 78,664 shares stake. 41,377 are held by Usca Ria Limited Liability Company. Holt Cap Advsr Limited Liability Com Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs LP owns 0.25% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 32,831 shares. Sabal Tru reported 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 28,782 shares. 2,840 are held by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 79,368 shares. Amer Group Incorporated has 293,629 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0% stake. Wellington Mgmt Llp stated it has 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Cibc Markets Inc has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 21,561 shares. Capital Ltd Limited Company reported 316 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.07% or 632,105 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Everence Mngmt stated it has 11,149 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson Company Lc accumulated 0.06% or 3,160 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd, Maryland-based fund reported 5,440 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.21% or 1.11 million shares. Sunbelt Secs reported 1,683 shares. Strategic Global Advsr Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 11,334 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 184,228 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Com reported 406,700 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Company has invested 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Dupont Cap Management Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Com Fincl Bank owns 16,706 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Edgemoor Inv Advisors holds 144,806 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Division holds 0.24% or 14,471 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,835 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 51,700 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Incorporated Limited Liability invested 0.54% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 205,729 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 204,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.24B for 11.39 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.