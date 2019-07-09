As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Jfs Wealth Advisors Lowered Stake by $1.43 Million; Johnston Asset Management Holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Has Upped as Share Price Rose

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 6,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,250 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 30,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.15. About 331,711 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 23.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 13/03/2018 – NULL GW PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE BY THE UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) FOR FIVE NEW EPIDIOLEX® (CANNABIDIOL) PATENTS; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FDA PANEL UNANIMOUSLY VOTES TO SAY BENEFITS OF GW PHARMACEUTICAL’S CANNABIS-DERIVED TREATMENT FOR SEVERE CHILDHOOD EPILEPSY OUTWEIGH ITS RISKS; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 04/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 08/03/2018 Cannabidiol-infused Beverages Could Be Canada’s Next Big Industry; 06/04/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizable CBD Extractions; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY LOSS PER ADS 312.0 CENTS

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $140.74. About 1.57 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,625 shares to 175,379 shares, valued at $24.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,647 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. Shares for $3.03M were sold by Reilly Robert Q on Thursday, February 7. 500 shares were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin, worth $62,844 on Thursday, February 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,504 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 117,489 shares. Ci Invs holds 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 55,476 shares. Kbc Nv reported 0.08% stake. James Investment Research accumulated 49,593 shares. Peoples Financial Serv Corp reported 0.73% stake. Kentucky Retirement System invested in 19,832 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc reported 190,454 shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Pinnacle Advisory reported 2,583 shares. Mufg Americas has 0.37% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 10,025 were reported by Fdx Advisors. Polar Cap Llp stated it has 0.11% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Rmb Cap Management Ltd Llc has 2,216 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.