As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Share Value Rose, Jfs Wealth Advisors Trimmed by $1.43 Million Its Stake; Capwealth Advisors Boosted Its Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) Stake

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 7,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,305 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81M, up from 54,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Disney Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $144.77. About 3.94M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 445,328 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. Reilly Robert Q also sold $3.03M worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27B for 12.53 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 5,621 shares to 17,632 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Natl Mtg Assn Pfd 8.25 (FNMAS) by 66,685 shares to 3.73 million shares, valued at $38.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.