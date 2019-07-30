As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Holding; New Residential (NRZ) Holder Wedbush Securities Boosted Stake by $629,248 as Stock Price Declined

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,806 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.76 million, down from 148,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $141.31. About 80,026 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in New Residential (NRZ) by 67.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 39,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,622 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 58,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in New Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.43. About 639,135 shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ)

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. The insider Pfinsgraff Martin bought $62,844.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 12.48 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 33,121 shares to 40,408 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 6,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited accumulated 34,162 shares. 22,007 were reported by Perkins Coie Com. Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt, Maryland-based fund reported 18,600 shares. Hennessy Advsrs invested in 0.06% or 10,000 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 184,228 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.04% or 4,459 shares. 9,310 were reported by Icon Advisers Incorporated. Pennsylvania-based Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Company has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bridges Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 81,964 shares. Financial Ser Corporation owns 1,928 shares. 298,500 are held by M&T National Bank Corporation. Montgomery Inv Management Inc accumulated 20,732 shares. 17,852 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 9,844 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson And Communication owns 109,298 shares.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,474 shares to 179,230 shares, valued at $34.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Dow Jones (FDN) by 2,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,804 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Floating (FLOT).

