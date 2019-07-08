As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Share Price Rose, Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $3.90 Million; Honeywell International (HON) Stake Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 14.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 31,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 193,960 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79M, down from 225,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $140.67. About 60,311 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 2,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,971 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50M, up from 82,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $175.56. About 55,369 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 12.47 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 23,288 shares to 59,785 shares, valued at $11.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Byline Bancorp Inc by 66,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Level One Bancorp Inc.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. Reilly Robert Q sold $3.03 million worth of stock. HANNON MICHAEL J sold $624,099 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim invested in 1.08% or 648,265 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Md invested in 0.52% or 2,800 shares. Moreover, Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.18% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 29,108 shares. Sequoia Fin Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Keybank Association Oh holds 0.28% or 388,695 shares. 4,031 were accumulated by Forbes J M Co Llp. First Allied Advisory Services owns 10,513 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr has invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 5,308 are owned by Community Financial Bank Na. Ghp Inv Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 4,364 shares. Argi Inv Ser Ltd Company has 10,401 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Llc holds 0.09% or 8,499 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Essex Investment Mgmt Communications Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 123 shares. 33.58M were reported by Vanguard Grp Incorporated.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,359 shares to 33,471 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Total Us (ITOT) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,750 shares, and cut its stake in Cnooc Ltd Adr (NYSE:CEO).

