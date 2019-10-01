As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Share Price Rose, Argyle Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Blackrock Has Upped Its Holding in Flowserve (FLS) by $7.07 Million

Argyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 109.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc bought 16,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 30,993 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, up from 14,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $137.19. About 835,654 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 135,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 8.64M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455.50M, up from 8.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 538,862 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold FLS shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 125.32 million shares or 1.05% less from 126.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% or 30,058 shares in its portfolio. 224,393 were reported by Heartland Inc. Baystate Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Cibc Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 13,558 shares. Golub Ltd Liability Com owns 816,148 shares. Covington Cap Management invested in 250 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 17,890 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.56% or 1.66M shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 204,832 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company invested in 0.1% or 283,155 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) or 956,196 shares. Woodstock owns 32,550 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bp Public Ltd has 0.03% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 15,000 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 0.02% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 8.64 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 13,789 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2357.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 272,620 shares to 4.40M shares, valued at $218.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 146,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.65M shares, and cut its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES).

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Flowserve Corporation (FLS) CEO Scott Rowe on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Flowserve Chief Executive Officer Scott Rowe to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Transportation & Industrials Conference – Business Wire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Flowserve Corp (FLS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Wells Fargo rebound comes amid Citizens slide. Here’s who dominates Philadelphia’s banking scene. – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PNC Earnings Pave The Way For A Higher Stock Price – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Federated Investors buying parts of PNC Capital Advisors for $52M – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,337 are owned by Coldstream Capital Mgmt Inc. 10,244 were accumulated by Rnc Mngmt Limited Liability Company. First Fin Comml Bank reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Massachusetts-based Woodstock Corp has invested 0.56% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Arrow Corporation stated it has 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Strategic Advsr Ltd reported 10,659 shares. Moreover, Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0.17% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Trillium Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 198,256 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Gru, Ohio-based fund reported 993 shares. Pension Ser reported 520,078 shares stake. Palladium Prtn Llc stated it has 25,892 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 81,942 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset has invested 0.1% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cadence State Bank Na reported 12,759 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.