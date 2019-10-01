As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Share Price Rose, Argyle Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Increased Its Chicos Fas (CHS) Position by $6.07 Million; Share Value Declined

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (CHS) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 2.02M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 4.04M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.63 million, up from 2.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Chicos Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $467.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.97. About 1.51M shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 27/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.085 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chico Fire – 03/21/2018 09:18 AM; 23/03/2018 – Aben Resources Operator Eagle Plain’s Suspends Drilling Program at the Chico Gold Project, Saskatchewan; 15/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in More Than 2 Yrs; 08/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMAZON; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES DOWN 5.9 PCT; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – ANTICIPATES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER CHICO’S BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMA; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS 1Q EPS 23C, EST. 26C

Argyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 109.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc bought 16,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 30,993 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, up from 14,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 1.50 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference

More notable recent Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Bed Bath & Beyond, Chicoâ€™s, Clorox, Deere, Gap, Newell, RealReal, Teva, UnitedHealth, Wells Fargo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Chico’s FAS, Inc. Announces 15th Annual Partnership with Living Beyond Breast Cancer – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chico’s FAS: Still No Signs Of A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chico’s FAS, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Buckeye Partners, Guardant Health, and Chico’s FAS Jumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold CHS shares while 56 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 105.28 million shares or 8.27% less from 114.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 3,600 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability has 126,953 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Coatue Mngmt Lc owns 115,542 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.01% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 182,958 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp accumulated 19,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard holds 0% or 11.81 million shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa), New York-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Cibc World Markets accumulated 0% or 50,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 205,912 shares. 201,100 are owned by Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia. Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability owns 195 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS).

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 173,398 shares to 518,476 shares, valued at $22.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 287,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,293 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $158,083 activity. TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY bought $50,645 worth of stock. On Thursday, June 13 Baker Gregory S bought $7,140 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 9,161 shares. Tdam Usa has invested 0.13% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp has 0.47% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Wheatland Advsr has 0.94% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bragg Financial, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,863 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gru holds 0.02% or 2,583 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Lc stated it has 0.15% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Tru Company Of Virginia Va reported 7,709 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Brookmont Management reported 12,003 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Anchor Llc has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Buckingham Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has 0.54% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Llc holds 3,900 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corporation has 439 shares. Btim holds 1.14% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 637,530 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.