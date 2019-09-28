As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Janney Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $1.46 Million; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Qci Asset Management Raised Stake

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 10,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 102,869 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.12M, down from 113,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $140.39. About 1.31M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 286 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.46 million, up from 18,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH COMPATIBLE 2015 OR NEWER CHEVROLET, BUICK, GMC OR CADILLAC VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE ONSTAR ACCOUNT; 27/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos: Focusing on the present is no way to run a business; 31/03/2018 – Trump is taking on Amazon over its tax treatment; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 17/05/2018 – RiskIQ Implicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in Infamous Amazon Hijack; 10/04/2018 – Economic Times: Cross-border boost for Make in India: Amazon could soon bring India, Pakistan closer; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON, BERKSHIRE MAY PICK HEALTH CARE JV CEO IN 2 MOS: AXIOS; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Walmart seeks to take on Amazon in India with Flipkart; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Web Service has boosted its marketing presence at the doorstep of the Pentagon ahead of a major cloud contract

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 30,436 shares to 140,074 shares, valued at $19.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard 500 Index Fd (VFIAX) by 1,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,103 shares, and cut its stake in Ins.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Night Owl Management Lc has invested 8.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jcic Asset has 4.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hm Payson, Maine-based fund reported 31,141 shares. Iron Financial Ltd Co holds 804 shares. Motco invested in 0.09% or 493 shares. Macroview Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 6 shares. De Burlo holds 3.84% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,395 shares. Cullinan Assoc Inc reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Avalon Glob Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 5,610 shares for 5.01% of their portfolio. Whitnell & has invested 0.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 12,787 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Texas-based Scott & Selber has invested 5.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ferguson Wellman Cap Management reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Personal Cap Advsrs owns 0.73% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 37,938 shares. Family Corporation owns 2,805 shares.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 12.45 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Sp Bank Etf (KBE) by 245,555 shares to 566,434 shares, valued at $24.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 28,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Trust owns 0.05% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 18,765 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc has invested 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Park Oh stated it has 74,862 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System owns 118,541 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Pnc Service invested in 0.36% or 2.65M shares. Hm Payson And Com, a Maine-based fund reported 4,324 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 13,015 shares. Nomura Asset Management, a Japan-based fund reported 84,591 shares. Girard Prtnrs holds 8,715 shares. Signaturefd Llc holds 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 3,074 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc has 0.22% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Madison Investment Hldg Inc invested in 0.16% or 66,509 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 15,342 shares. Bowen Hanes And Communication holds 2,175 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

