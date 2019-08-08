As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Market Value Rose, Jfs Wealth Advisors Decreased Its Stake; As Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Shares Rose, Country Club Trust Company Boosted Its Stake by $321,678

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.99. About 1.11 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 5,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 39,029 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 33,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.24% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 157,312 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,010 shares to 210,090 shares, valued at $33.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 11.66 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 12,096 shares to 21,788 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 42,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,423 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $370,167 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $104,400 was bought by Fischer Valdemar L. Shares for $36,547 were bought by WALKER LORI A. On Monday, June 17 the insider GRANT RICHARD S bought $18,153. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $53,510 was made by Reece Joseph E on Friday, May 10.