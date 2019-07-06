As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Market Value Rose, Holder Amg Funds Boosted Its Stake; Atlanta Capital Group Increased Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 3,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,413 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $141.57. About 1.23M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 11,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 50,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 8.72 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/04/2018 – Proxy adviser ISS recommends vote for all Wells Fargo board nominees; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO defends pay; calls U.S. Senator Warren’s criticism ‘inappropriate’; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Continues to Test Regulators: DealBook Briefing; 26/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks it’s time to buy into the sell-off, even with fears over trade wars and rate hikes; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019 — 3rd Update; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CEO SAYS FEDERAL RESERVE’S ASSET CAP IS NOT HURTING BANK’S ABILITY TO GROW LOANS; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,085 shares to 90,232 shares, valued at $25.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,093 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Reasons For Optimism? – Seeking Alpha” on October 08, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wells Fargo’s Asset Sale: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” published on April 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan: Bank’s Culture Has ‘Substantially Improved’ – Benzinga” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wells Fargo’s Valuation Discounts Regulatory Concerns, RBC Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Reports Mixed Q4 Results – Benzinga” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 32,991 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Burke & Herbert Financial Bank & stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Oxbow Advsrs has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kwmg Lc reported 135 shares. Opus Mgmt stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Palladium Prns Ltd Liability Co has 130,534 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 0.94% or 10,305 shares. S&Co has 112,717 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Colrain Cap Lc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 8,000 shares. Cleararc has invested 0.9% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ws Lllp has 833,793 shares. Fiduciary Commerce holds 0.4% or 309,047 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gp Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. Shares for $3.03M were sold by Reilly Robert Q on Thursday, February 7. $62,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was bought by Pfinsgraff Martin.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84 billion and $102.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 4,544 shares to 10,327 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,390 shares, and cut its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “State Street, BofA, PNC likely to be CCAR winners – Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “PNC Financial Services (PNC) Capital Plan Included Recommendation to Increase Dividend by 20 cents per share, or 21%, to $1.15 per share – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BNY Mellon, Morgan Stanley, PNC unveil capital plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0.13% or 400,029 shares. Dean Investment Associates owns 23,797 shares. Tompkins Fincl stated it has 2,854 shares. Dana Inv has 17,423 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability holds 2,062 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 39,259 shares in its portfolio. Veritable LP owns 16,913 shares. Indiana-based Goelzer Mgmt has invested 0.26% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Incorporated has 0.22% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1.95 million shares. 3,000 were accumulated by Viking Fund Mgmt Lc. Compton Ri invested in 0.36% or 6,760 shares. Country Tru Bankshares, a Illinois-based fund reported 208 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer And Inc has 0.04% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 13,056 shares. Snow Mngmt Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Hl Fin Ltd Liability has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).