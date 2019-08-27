As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Jfs Wealth Advisors Trimmed Stake by $1.43 Million; As Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Stock Value Rose, Rmb Capital Management Cut Stake by $5.75 Million

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $123.41. About 722,254 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 23.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 66,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 209,962 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30 million, down from 276,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.6. About 287,915 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 10.90 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

