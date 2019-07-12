As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Goelzer Investment Management Cut Holding; As Owens Corning New (OC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Rothschild Asset Management Lowered Its Holding

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 57.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 30,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,219 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, down from 52,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $141.46. About 1.47M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 46.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc analyzed 383,781 shares as the company's stock declined 9.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 434,614 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.48 million, down from 818,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 617,526 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. Pfinsgraff Martin bought $62,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Thursday, February 21. HANNON MICHAEL J sold $624,099 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.29B for 12.54 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 85,002 shares to 157,471 shares, valued at $7.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 12,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 7,976 shares to 32,468 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 150,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 747,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.16 EPS, down 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. OC’s profit will be $125.94 million for 11.92 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 114.81% EPS growth.