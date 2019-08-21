As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Market Valuation Rose, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $491,294; Amp Capital Investors LTD Increased Its Holding in Flowserve (FLS) as Shares Rose

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 144,806 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.76M, down from 148,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $125.76. About 1.13 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 7,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 154,206 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, up from 146,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.11. About 283,076 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 21/04/2018 – DJ Flowserve Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLS); 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 11.11 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

