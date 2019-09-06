As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Market Valuation Rose, Addenda Capital Has Decreased Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Kanawha Capital Management Raised Holding by $338,877

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 2,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 41,695 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12M, down from 44,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $131.68. About 647,818 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 1,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 91,163 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32M, up from 89,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $213.31. About 10.99M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Ireland €13bn in back taxes; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 19/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble on report Apple is producing its own screens; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X Is Pricey, Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Don’t buy Apple suppliers right now; 27/03/2018 – @Apple announces a new iPad that will be offered to schools for $299; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 22/05/2018 – The demise of blood startup Theranos has revealed these six discoveries, including the CEO’s fixation with Apple and Steve Jobs. via @CNBCMakeIt; 29/05/2018 – Apple is planning on using OLED screens on all new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 18/03/2018 – APPLE IS MAKING A SMALL NUMBERS OF SCREENS FOR TESTING PURPOSES -BLOOMBERG

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,440 shares to 130,329 shares, valued at $15.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 791,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 11.67 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc has 25,857 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. California-based Pure Advsr has invested 0.09% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Congress Asset Management Ma owns 43,456 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Csu Producer Res Inc has 2.97% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Riverhead Ltd Company reported 11,936 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Co owns 38,542 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 4,585 shares. Pinnacle Assoc has 0.24% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Art Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.23% or 30,900 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 1.64M shares. Haverford Trust owns 18,525 shares. Palladium Limited Company holds 25,992 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Advsr Inc has 0.04% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.08% or 321,494 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.11% or 37,376 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 2.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sumitomo Life Ins invested in 149,477 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 4,733 shares. The Maryland-based First Utd Commercial Bank Trust has invested 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moors Cabot accumulated 2.22% or 177,718 shares. Addenda Capital Inc reported 63,334 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 3.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 14,000 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter accumulated 47,036 shares. Aviance Mgmt Limited Company holds 3,772 shares. Mcrae Cap Management accumulated 14,995 shares or 1.19% of the stock. 48,773 are held by Mitchell Mgmt Communication. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 1.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fagan Inc holds 5.93% or 72,950 shares in its portfolio. Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 32,539 shares. Comerica Savings Bank reported 1.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

