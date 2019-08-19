As Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Valuation Rose, Cutler Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Holding; Lpl Financial Increased Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stake by $314,750; Stock Rose

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $127.93. About 257,351 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 38.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 12,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The institutional investor held 45,694 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 33,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $28.75. About 739,175 shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 10/05/2018 – CityCenter Announces Closing of Incremental Term Loan and Amendments to Its Credit Facilities; 26/04/2018 – CityCenter Holdings Is a Venture Between MGM Resorts and Infinity World Development Corp; 13/03/2018 – Tracinda Corporation Lowers Stake in MGM Resorts Intl. to 4.8%; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts: Cancellation of Major Prize Fight in May Moderates Expectations for 2Q, Particularly at Luxury Properties; 25/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation’s 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Casino Revenue $1.39 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Park MGM Officially Takes Its Place On The Las Vegas Strip; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR, EXPECT CONTINUED DISRUPTION AT MONTE CARLO AND ADDITIONAL TIME TO RECOVER AT MANDALAY BAY; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Transactions Expected to Close in 1Q 2019; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, NY

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. Another trade for 800,000 shares valued at $20.32M was made by SALEM PAUL J on Wednesday, May 8. Shares for $30,075 were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK on Thursday, March 7.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 40,888 shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $161.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 10,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,275 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).