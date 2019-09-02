As Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Stock Rose, Cutler Investment Counsel Increased Its Position; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) as Stock Value Rose

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $128.93. About 1.46 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 49.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, down from 29,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $526.75. About 424,688 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $511.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.11% or 4,031 shares. 55,476 are owned by Ci Invs Inc. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.18% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 67,461 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cincinnati Financial has 2.34% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Benin Management Corp holds 2.32% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 44,000 shares. Homrich Berg has 0.01% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,274 shares. 64,714 were accumulated by Mason Street Limited Company. Brookstone Cap Management reported 2,044 shares stake. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 6,520 shares. Blair William Il reported 27,111 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.08% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Com reported 0.04% stake. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,403 shares.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PNC Financial declares $1.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PNC finances acquisition of maker of fitness equipment, billiards tables – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PNC stops lending to private prison industry – Pittsburgh Business Times” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PHOTOS: Renderings reveal plans for major upgrades to Raleigh’s PNC Arena – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $592.29 million for 20.35 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams’ (SHW) Shares Rise 34% YTD: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 12,960 shares to 50,460 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 123,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).